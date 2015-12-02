Jaime's Local Love: Practical Art

Hi friends,

If you have someone on your holiday list that is so tough to shop for, this is the place to be. At Practical Art on Central Avenue and Camelback Road, there 130 Arizona artists under one roof.

Lisa Olson is an artist and Arizona native herself. She worked as a photojournalist for a local newspaper before making Practical Art her full-time job.

At Practical Art, you can find handmade ceramic mugs boasting local Arizona love, refurbished wine bottles that are now glasses, antique cameras that now serve as lamp bases. There are so many unusual and locally crafted items -- T-shirts, baby toys, bottle openers, salad bowls, bee hives -- yes, bee "homes" you can hang in your garden to welcome the honeybees -- and bird houses made from skateboards!

Not sold yet? I don't know how you couldn't be! Go check it out. I highly doubt you'll leave empty handed and you'll know you're supporting an independent Arizona artist!

