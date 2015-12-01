Ringing in the holidays with the Phoenix Boys Choir

It’s music to our ears every holiday season. The Phoenix Boys Choir spent Tuesday morning rehearsing for a season of upcoming concerts, and we were there to hear some of those festive songs.

The boys are preparing Christmas classics and holiday favorites like Deck the Halls, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing and Carol of the Bells.

The medley of music will be performed at a series of concerts titled "Winter Wonderland." The shows will bring the spirit of the season alive through the magic of music.

Audiences young and old will love the new Boys Choir tune based on Santa's favorite helper, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, as well as the powerful Hallelujah! Chorus from Handel's Messiah.

"This time of year is really busy with all of the holiday concerts, but it's so much fun singing in all these great places and seeing all the smiles on the audience as we sing," says one member of the choir, 6th grader Matthew Carlson.

"I think the Phoenix Boys Choir is the best musical education that a boy can have," says Matthew's dad Brett Carlson. "Matthew's had the opportunity to sing all over the US as well as in the great cathedrals of Europe. The choir has put him onstage with the Phoenix Symphony, the Arizona Opera and with Alice Cooper. Since he's joined the choir he's become more confident and independent, and the musical instruction he's received is absolutely top-notch. I truly couldn't be prouder of him!"

Winter Wonderland Performances



7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Camelback Bible Church

3900 E. Stanford Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14

American Lutheran Church

17200 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85373

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18

Mesa Performing Arts Center - Mesa Community College

1833 W. Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202

5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20

Chaparral Christian Church

6451 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Tickets: $28/23; $18/seniors & kids 12 and under

All tickets $28 at the door.

The boys are also set to perform at the Desert Botanical Gardens next week (Dec 8 and 9), and the Tempe Lakeshore Jazz series on December 19, and at the MIM on December 21.

About the Phoenix Boys Choir:

Founded in 1947, the Phoenix Boys Choir offers programs featuring training in voice, music theory, and performance for boys ages 7 to 14. The Phoenix Boys Choir, through educating boys in the art of singing and performing the finest music in the boy choir tradition, develops character, discipline, leadership, global awareness, and a strong commitment to excellence, thereby contributing to the greater Phoenix musical life and enhancing Arizona's cultural reputation nationally and internationally. Members of the Phoenix Boys Choir receive a world-class music education and one of the most significant experiences of their lives.

For more information visit: www.boyschoir.org.

