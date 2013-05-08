Hotline: Tuesday, May 7

Dr. Theresa Ramsey, N.M.D., The Center for Natural Healing- Improve Eyesight

To make your appointment with The Center for Natural Healing call 480-970-0077 or visit www.drramsey.com.



Ann Taylor Fashions- Summer Fashion Trends

Jennifer Lathen, Store Manager

If you would like more information on Ann Taylor’s Summer fashion trends visit www.AnnTaylor.com or call 480-423-8093.



Chef Jeff Smedstad, Elote Cafe- Pork Canrnitas, Guacamole, Chipotle Salsa

To purchase The Elote Café Cookbook call 1-928-203-0105 or visit www.elotecafe.com



John C. Lincoln- Strokes

Victor Zach, MD Stroke Expert

If you would like more information on from John C. Lincoln on strokes please visit www.JCL.com or call 623-434-6266.



AZ Pain Management- A Rational Approach

If you would like more information about AZ Pain Management visit them online at www.AZ-PMR.com or call 480-659-2301.



Regency/ Adam & Eve-

Adam & Eve Medical Aesthetics is located at 31309 N. Scottsdale Rd, Suite 100 in Scottsdale. Visit www.regencymedspa.com and www.adamandevemedspa.com. Call 480-575-6584 or 480-575-6584 for more information on services.



E.D. Marshall Jewelers- Purchase & Sell Fine Collectables, Gold & Silver

Eric Charlson

When it’s time to purchase or sell jewelry, fine timepieces & collectables, E.D. Marshall Jewelers, in business since 1971, is prepared to assist with all your needs. Mention this segment on Channel 3 & receive extra 3%. Call 1-800-245-3142 or visit www.EdMarshallBuys.com.



Dental Center-

Dental Center of Mesa offers Free Consultation and 3D Scan. Call now to schedule, and receive $250 off first dental procedure. Visit www.mesaazdentist.com or call 480-719-2613.



Housing Angels- Avoid Foreclosure & Save Your Home

Find out more on how to avoid foreclosure and stay in your home by calling 602-745-1111 or visiting www.HousingAngels.com



God’s Garden Treasures provides in-studio floral arrangements. For more information visit www.godsgardentreasures.biz or call 480-603-7673.