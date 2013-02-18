Phoenix weather: Winter storm headed into Arizona

PHOENIX -- After a weekend with high temperatures in the 70s, we’re about to see some big changes in our weather picture around the Valley.

Wednesday, a strong cold front will move into the state giving the metro area a decent chance for showers.

In the mountains, we’re looking at better chances for snow. In fact, one of our forecast models shows Flagstaff could see 12 inches of snow through Thursday morning.



A Winter Weather Advisory has been poted in northern Arizona and a Winter Storm Warning has been posted in southeast Ariz. It's likely we’ll see some watches posted in the north by Tuesday.



In the Valley, we’ll see high temperatures drop into the 50s by Wednesday and might see about one-quarter of an inch of rain. It looks like our greatest chance for rain is during the morning hours on Wednesday which would make for a slow drive to work.



We already have crews headed to the high country and we’ll be reporting on the storm 24/7 on azfamily.com and thru our facebook and twitter pages. Please keep us updated as well with your pictures and videos.



