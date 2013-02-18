New Star Wars toys to be sold exclusively in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Rare clone troopers and “ULTRA rare” creatures are available in a collection of more than 100 characters for the new DaGeDar Star Wars collectibles that are coming to Phoenix for a limited time!

The collection of race tracks, audio and video decoders, accessories, cases and 100 characters is expected to take off here in the Phoenix market where they will be sold before being officially released across the country later this year.

Krystal Robards of Cepia, LLC, the company behind DaGeDar Star Wars stopped by 3TV studios with a couple of Storm Troopers to show off the collection.

"From two to 92 everyone loves Star Wars and everyone can relate to it," said Robards. "Kids in their fathers, their mothers...Star Wars sells itself."



Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology takes these collectible characters to the next level by allowing players to unlock authentic Star Wars sounds and video.



“They are supercharged spheres with RFID technology in every dag,” said Robards. “When you use it with a decoder you can actually unlock what’s inside.”



Both audio and video decoders allow these characters to provide a more realistic Star Wars experience.



“These Dag Racers become animated and they battle it out in iconic Star Wars scenes and races,” Robards added.



The Phoenix market will see these items in select stores for a limited time before they are officially released. Participating retailers include ToysRUs, Target, and CVS