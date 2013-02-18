Gilbert woman steamed over hot tub cover

GILBERT, Ariz. -- A Gilbert homeowner said she bought and paid for a new hot tub cover but four months later she hasn't received anything for her money, so she contacted 3 On Your Side for help.



The hot tub was around $375 and that's how much Debra Herbold paid way back in early November.



Herbold wanted the cover so she could use the hot tub during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. However, that never happened.



When Herbold looks around her backyard, she pretty much has everything she needs for a party.

She has a fire pit with plenty of seating and, of course, a hot tub.



"I use it during the winter months, mostly, and in the summertime I drain it and shut if off," Herbold said.



Herbold said when it came time to get the hot tub ready to use back in November, she hired a company called Element Pools.



"He came to do the maintenance, did a great job because I could have spent a lot more money but I decided I wanted it running," Herbold said.



Debra paid $125 to get the hot tub working and running and then paid an additional $375 for a hot tub cover.



She said her current cover is old and just worn out and a new one would look better.



"Then we sat down and he measured the top," Herbold said. "We ordered it, I paid him, gave him a check for it and he said it'd be here in two weeks."



But two weeks came and went and Herbold was still stuck with her old cover.



In fact, it has been four long months since she paid for a new cover and she couldn't get the guy at Element Pools to answer or return her phone calls.



So, she contacted 3 On Your Side.



"I'm just really surprised, I'm really shocked because he didn't seem like that kind," Herbold said.



3 On Your Side got a hold of the owner of Element Pools, who told us he had cellphone problems and also lost Herbold's contact information.



But after we spoke to him, Herbold said the hot tub cover was promptly delivered.



It was new, shiny and just what she ordered and Herbold said she probably would have never gotten it without help from 3 On Your Side.



"I know it's just a spa cover, but I ordered it in November to have for the winter," she said. "I'm just glad I got it."



The pool company was good to work with and maintains that it was simply an honest mistake.