Huge traffic backup leads to Arizona Renaissance Festival

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. -- People trying to get to the Arizona Renaissance Festival on Monday might have had an easier time if they were using medieval modes of transportation.



A journey 500 years back in time felt just about that long for thousands of lords and ladies waiting in a line of cars on the US 60. Their destination? The Arizona Renaissance Festival. A 13 mile backup proved many townsfolk had the same idea.



"It was horrible! It took about an hour and a half to get here and the traffic was just crazy!" said Mishelle Brown. "I couldn’t believe it."



With visions of fairies and centaurs in their heads, some 17 thousand people packed into the village by early afternoon.



"It was like this from the very beginning," said Mary Lou Frisbie of Goodyear. "I mean the line coming in at 11:30 was absolutely unbelievable. It was almost like a sea of people!"



The big President's Day crowd, taking advantage of the beautiful weather, was happy to greet the road weary visitors at the end of their long journey.



Between the local jesters, and the wenches serving food, they quickly forgot about their hour long drive, making the wait feel like ancient history.



The Arizona Renaissance Festival runs weekends through March 31, 2013.

