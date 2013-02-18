Blind couple inspiring others with cross-continent bike ride

PHOENIX -- Two Blind to Ride is comprised of a two-person team, Tauru Chaw and Christi Bruchok, of Tempe. They are a legally blind couple riding a tandem bike from the southern tip of South America to northern Alaska to raise awareness about the abilities of the visually impaired and to inspire people everywhere to chase after their dreams.

Chaw has a degenerative disease called retinitis pigmentosa. The photoreceptors in his retinitis are deteriorating. He currently has severe tunnel vision, night blindness, difficulty with light transitions and a deteriorating central vision.

Bruchok is completely blind in her right eye and has severe myopia (nearsightedness) in her left eye where her vision is worse than 20/200.

The couple has completed 11,000 miles from Ushuaia, Argentina in Tierra del Fuego to Phoenix, Ariz. over 13 months. They still have roughly 6,000 miles to go to reach Deadhorse, Alaska in Prudhoe Bay.

Chaw and Bruchock visit schools and organizations for the blind along the way and speak to people about finding your own limitations rather than letting others define them for you.

In Phoenix, they will be presenting at Arizona Hiking Shack (3244 E. Thomas Road) on Thursday Feb. 21, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. about their adventures and their journey thus far.