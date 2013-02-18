Arizona Beer Week features breweries from all over state

PHOENIX -- It’s the mother of all pairing dinners this Thursday night when Flagstaff’s Mother Road Brewing Company plays host to a five-course beer dinner featuring Head Yeast Whisperer Urs Riner and Chief Beer Officer Michael Marquess.

While pizza and beer may well be one of the best pairings of our time, come and see why this famous twosome is only the tip of the beer head when it comes to pairing your favorite brews and foods.

Seating is limited; so get your tickets now before they’re all tapped out. For tickets, call 928-774-9139, email michael@motherroadbeer.com, or visit the Tap Room. The $50 admission includes dinner, dessert, party favors and a specialty bomber of beer.

The Mother Road’s Brewers Dinner is one of the highlights of Arizona Beer Week, which kicked off “strong” this past Saturday with the Arizona Strong Beer Festival. Craft beer lovers statewide are buzzing about the third annual celebration of Arizona’s signature suds, and drinking in a plethora of events and promotions including festivals, specials, seminars, pairing dinners, pub crawls, tours, tastings, meet-the-brewer nights and more.

These are just a small sampling of what’s taking place at your favorite restaurants, bars and breweries this week, and as any true craft beer fan knows, a sample tends to leave you wanting more.

For a complete list of promotions, happy hours and special events on tap for the much-buzzed about celebration, visit http://arizonabeerweek.com/.