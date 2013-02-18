GMAZ playlist: Monday, Feb. 18

441a Rockin' Robin, Bobby Day

451a We Are Young, Fun

457a Beautiful People, Chris Brown

524a Canned Heat, Jamiroquai

529a Empire State Of Mind, Jay Z & Alicia Keys

542a Forget You, Cee Lo

553a Wasted Days And Wasted Nights, Freddie Fender

608a Lady, Little River Band

618a Basketball, Lil Bow Wow

624a If We Ever Meet Again, Timbaland

627a Top Of The World, Bruno Mars

635a Eenie Meenie, Justin Bieber

700a Everybody's Got Their Something, Nikka Costa

709a Out Of My Head, Lupe Fiasco

711a How Far Is Heaven, Los Lonely Boys

725a I'm Alright, Kenny Loggins

728a Haven't Met You Yet, Michael Buble

730a Our House, Madness

758a I Wanna Sex You Up, Color Me Bad

800a Moves Like Jagger, Maroon 5

811a It’s A Mans World, James Brown

819a Another Putts In The Cup, Stan Buzas

823a That Smell, Lynyrd Skynyrd

829a It’s A Beautiful Morning, Young Rascals

854a The Love Boat, Jack Jones

900a Holiday, Madonna

927a Don’t Stop, Fleetwood Mac

931a Take It To The Top, Kool & The Gang

943a Mornin', Al Jarreau

953a Boogie Shoes, Kc & The Sunshine Band



