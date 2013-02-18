GMAZ playlist: Monday, Feb. 18

441a    Rockin' Robin, Bobby Day
451a    We Are Young, Fun
457a    Beautiful People, Chris Brown
524a    Canned Heat, Jamiroquai
529a    Empire State Of Mind, Jay Z & Alicia Keys
542a    Forget You, Cee Lo
553a    Wasted Days And Wasted Nights, Freddie Fender
608a    Lady, Little River Band
618a    Basketball, Lil Bow Wow
624a    If We Ever Meet Again, Timbaland
627a    Top Of The World, Bruno Mars
635a    Eenie Meenie, Justin Bieber
700a    Everybody's Got Their Something, Nikka Costa
709a    Out Of My Head, Lupe Fiasco
711a    How Far Is Heaven, Los Lonely Boys
725a    I'm Alright, Kenny Loggins
728a    Haven't Met You Yet, Michael Buble
730a    Our House, Madness
758a    I Wanna Sex You Up, Color Me Bad
800a    Moves Like Jagger, Maroon 5
811a    It’s A Mans World, James Brown
819a    Another Putts In The Cup, Stan Buzas
823a    That Smell, Lynyrd Skynyrd
829a    It’s A Beautiful Morning, Young Rascals
854a    The Love Boat, Jack Jones
900a    Holiday, Madonna
927a    Don’t Stop, Fleetwood Mac
931a    Take It To The Top, Kool & The Gang
943a    Mornin', Al Jarreau
953a    Boogie Shoes, Kc & The Sunshine Band
 

