Valley group trying to provide 1M meals for starving children

TEMPE, Ariz – In some parts of the world, the daily struggle to find food can be a matter of life and death, especially for children. That’s what keeps volunteers with the group Feed My Starving Children putting in the hours, preparing meal packets for those who otherwise might go without.

“We’re blessed to live in the United States,” Janine Skinner said, “but around the world there are a lot of people starving, and Feed My Starving Children is a great solution.”

The Valley non-profit has been a lifeline to children in need in 70 countries around the world. Their mission is to eliminate starvation in children throughout the world by helping instill compassion in people to hear and respond to the cries of those in need.

They say they use 92 percent of their total donations directly toward the food program.

A single meal costs just 22 cents to produce, but it’s the production where the group is now looking for help. They’re looking for 1,000 volunteers to come together on a single day in April to try and turn out 1 million meals in just 24 hours.

The group could also use some help. To volunteer, you can call 480-626-1970 or visit their website at www.fmsc.org.