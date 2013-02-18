Phoenix weather: Big changes ahead

PHOENIX -- Presidents' Day was off to a nice start with morning lows in the 40s across the Valley. This afternoon, we'll warm up to about 74 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Tomorrow, we'll start to see some weather changes as a strong winter storm approaches.

A low-pressure system is approaching the Pacific Northwest today, bringing rain and snow showers. As this system and its associated cold front moves toward Arizona tomorrow, winds will begin to increase.

In the Valley, look for southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Snow should start to fall in the high country late Tuesday, increasing overnight Tuesday and Wednesday. Snow levels could fall to as low as 3,000 feet, with a couple of inches possible above 4,000 feet.

Elevations above 7,000 feet, including Flagstaff, could see between 10 and 17 inches! The Valley could see about a 0.25 inch of rain between Tuesday night and Wednesday. On Wednesday, breezy conditions continue, rain is likely and highs are only expected to top out in the mid 50s.

Although conditions improve by Thursday, another storm brings another chance of rain and high elevation snow on Friday.

