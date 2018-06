PHOENIX -- With Spring Training just days away, more and more people will be spending time outdoors.

But as people head outside, it’s important they understand how to protect their eyes from the constant Valley sunshine.

Dr. Arlynn Roper from the Southwestern Eye Center stopped by 3TV to provide a few tips to help everyone keep their eyes safe when they head outside.

Check out the video above to make sure your eyes are protected during your next outdoor adventure.