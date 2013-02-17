Mesa motorcycle officer hit by car, suffers broken bones

MESA, Ariz. -- A Mesa police officer is recovering from some broken bones after being struck by a car Saturday night.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was pulling out of a private drive near Broadway and Country Club when he hit an officer on a motorcycle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said there were no signs of impairment, noting that it appears as if the driver just wasn’t paying enough attention.

The driver has been cited for his role in the accident

