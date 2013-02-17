Coolidge officer shot in face by 'friendly fire' during pursuit

COOLIDGE, Ariz. -- A Florence man was arrested Saturday night after he attempted to run from police in Coolidge.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said a Coolidge police officer attempted to stop a station wagon driven by 34-year-old Korrin Harmon after he observed the vehicle speeding.

Harmon reportedly stopped at a service station, but when the officer approached the car Harmon sped off through a field.

The officer pursued Harmon until he stopped and dropped off three passengers.

The officer originally pursuing Harmon was able to detain the passengers, while other officers located Harmon a short time later.

Harmon allegedly drove his vehicle at police before turning and striking a residential gas meter and a chain link fence.

The vehicle became high centered, but Harmon tried to dislodge the car in order to continue his escape.

In an attempt to end the chase, one of the officers shot one of Harmon’s rear tires. However, the bullet ricocheted off the rim of the tire and struck another officer in the cheek.

The officer suffered a minor injury and was treated and released at a local hospital.

Unable to drive away, Harmon eventually surrendered.

After being taken into custody, Harmon reportedly admitted to being on parole and told officers that he always runs from police.

PCSO said Harmon has a criminal history that includes charges for drugs, felony flight, and theft.

He has been booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center for several counts of aggravated assault and endangerment.

