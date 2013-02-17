Soak in the sunshine now, another storm sets sights on Ariz.

PHOENIX -- For many, it’s day two of a 3-day weekend, and Mother Nature will not disappoint for those heading outdoors.

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern through Tuesday. This feature will keep skies sunny and temperatures a few degrees warmer than normal. Highs in the Valley through Tuesday will top out in the mid and low 70s, while overnight lows dip into the mid and upper 40s.

We’ll begin to notice changes in our weather pattern starting Tuesday afternoon. Planning on lunch outside? Hold on to those napkins. Winds will become rather breezy, with gusts of around 20 mph, ahead of our next Pacific storm system.

Rain will begin to spread into Arizona from west to east starting Tuesday evening. The wet weather will continue through Wednesday evening.

The high country is also expected to get some snow showers. Snow levels are look like they will hover around 3,500 feet.

Along with the wind, rain and snow, temperatures are expected to drop. The Valley’s highs on Wednesday may very well not escape the upper 50s. Overnight lows Wednesday into Thursday morning will dip into the mid 30s.

Brief drying will follow for Thursday, with temperatures slightly rebounding a few degrees.

On Friday, another weak disturbance will bring us another small chance of showers, under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in the Valley should return to the mid 60s through Saturday. Your weekend will kick off with mostly sunny skies.