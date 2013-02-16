Mohave County man accused of killing his mother, blames 'dream police'

YUCCA, Ariz. -- A Mohave County man has been charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing his mother and burying her in their yard.

Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to 66-year-old Carol Drake’s home on Tuesday after family members said they hadn’t heard from her in three weeks.

Neighbors had also told the family that they hadn’t had contact with Carol Drake in the past three weeks.

Carol Drake lived with her 46-year-old son Roger Drake, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Neighbors told authorities that they had checked on Roger Drake and noticed that he was out of his medication and running low on food.

When deputies spoke to Roger Drake on Tuesday he claimed that his mother had traveled to California with a friend to visit family.

Deputies contacted Carol Drake’s family and learned that she had not been to California.

On Friday, deputies obtained a search warrant and investigated the Drake residence. Investigators found a shallow grave that contained human remains believed to be Carol Drake.

Roger Drake was not home when investigators searched the property. They subsequently discovered that he had been self admitted to the Mohave Mental Health Facility in Kingman.

Detectives arrested Roger Drake at the Mohave Mental Health Facility and transported him to the Mohave County Sheriff’s office for an interview.

Roger Drake reportedly confessed to killing his mother, explaining that he had punched her and then stabbed her multiple times with a kitchen knife.

He added that the “dream police” had told him to kill his mom.

Along with the murder charge, Roger Drake was also booked into the Mohave County Jail on a charge of abandonment concealment of a dead body.



