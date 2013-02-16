Janet Napolitano to visit Ariz. border

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) -- U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano will be in southern Arizona next week to see security operations at the border.

Napolitano will be joined Tuesday in Nogales by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner David Aguilar and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware.

Carper is the incoming chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which oversees the nation's capital.

Napolitano, Aguilar and Carper will discuss on-going efforts to secure Arizona's border with Mexico while facilitating lawful travel and trade.

On Feb. 5, Napolitano made a stop to inspect border security in El Paso, Texas.

A bipartisan group of senators -- including Arizona's John McCain -- want assurances on border security as Congress considers proposals that would bring the biggest changes to immigration law in nearly three decades.