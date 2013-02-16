Raw video: Cop shooter calls incident 'Unfortunate accident'

PHOENIX (AP) -- A man has been sentenced to 87 years in prison for a three-hour gun battle with police at a Phoenix trailer park in 2011.

Maricopa County prosecutors say 27-year-old Joseph J. Sandoval was sentenced Friday and must serve 72 years before being eligible for parole.

“Today’s sentence marks a fitting end to this defendant’s criminal career and forecloses any chance that he will ever walk free or further threaten the members of our community,” said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery. “This case is also a disturbing reminder of the extreme danger our law enforcement partners face in their daily task of ensuring public safety."

Police responded to a 911 call about a suspected trespassing at an abandoned trailer on Nov. 26, 2011.

As officers surrounded the trailer, they say Sandoval fired on them and struck a nearby occupied trailer where children were hiding.

Officer Anthony Daley was shot in the abdomen and right leg. He eventually recovered from his injuries, but was unable to return to full duty for months. A bullet that stopped next to his spine remains in Daley's body to this day.

"That piece of trash showed no regard for human life," said Daley during Sandoval's sentencing. "The scum attempted to take me away from my family, my wife, my friends, and the job I love."

As more officers moved in on Sandoval he continued to fire at police. He eventually surrendered after a standoff that lasted more than three hours.

A grand jury indicted Sandoval in December 2011 on charges of attempted first-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm and endangerment.

A jury convicted him on all counts and 65 factors in aggravation.