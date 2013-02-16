Next 7 days: A tale of two weather stories

PHOENIX -- The calendar may say it’s still winter, but tell that to Mother Nature.

Unseasonably warm temperatures have a firm grip on Arizona through Tuesday.

With high pressure in control of our weather pattern, expect dry weather, lots of sunshine and highs in the Valley to top out in the mid and upper 70s. Normal highs for this time of year should be in the low 70s. Overnight low temperatures through Tuesday night will dip into the mid and upper 40s.

Don’t get too comfortable. We’re in for a rude awakening come Wednesday.

A Pacific frontal system is expected to approach the state from the west beginning Tuesday night. As it does, rain will develop and winds will become rather gusty.

On Wednesday morning, snow levels are expected to drop down to about 3,000 feet as cold air ushers into the region.

While the Valley gets rain on hump day, temperatures will also dive more than 10 degrees cooler than normal, with highs only reaching the upper 50s. Overnight lows will also be on the chilly side, dipping into the upper 30s Valley wide.

We should dry out Thursday, with temperatures moderating a few degrees, before another small disturbance brings shower chances back in the forecast for Friday.