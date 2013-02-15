Baby's body found in southwestern Arizona town

SOMERTON, Ariz. -- Police in the southwestern Arizona town of Somerton said employees at a trash recycling plant recently made a sad discovery.

Authorities said workers found a baby’s body in a plastic bag while separating materials for recycling.

An autopsy will be needed to determine the cause of death, as well as the baby’s age and gender.

“We see all different types of cases and any time it’s involving a child, an infant, it affects everyone,” said Edward Quintero with Somerton Police.

Police said the investigation could take up to two months to complete. Anyone with any information is asked to call the authorities.

