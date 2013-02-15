Missing Mesa teen found safe

MESA, Ariz. -- A Mesa teen who went missing last weekend after being in a car that was stopped by police has been located.

Richard Montgomery's 16-year-old daughter Kristen was picked up safe on Friday night. There's no word on where she had been for the past several days.

Montgomery had been upset with the Mesa Police Department over their handling of the situation.

"They dropped the ball and I can't sleep," said Montgomery.

Last Saturday around 1:00 a.m., Kristen and some friends were pulled over by police.

The officer let Kristen go home with an adult woman but Kristen never made it home.

"This is my daughter. They released her to a stranger and that's unacceptable in my book," said Montgomery.

During that stop last Saturday a teenage boy was arrested for an outstanding warrant for drugs.

Kristen's dad would've liked a phone call from the officer.

The father said he could've walked around the corner and picked up his kid.

"I'm just saying this could've ended Saturday at 2:00 a.m. if they would've just called," Montgomery said.

According to Sgt. Steve Berry, Mesa Police Officers don't always have to call parents.

3TV asked Berry if it makes sense for officers to call parents when a child is picked up past curfew hours and someone was stopped for a drug warrant?

"No not necessarily. Each case is very individual. This lady like the others had no crimes against them. There was another parent there who could drive them to their intended destination," said Berry.

According to Berry, friends talked with Kristen on Sunday.

She has a history of coming home past curfew, but her dad said she's not a runaway.

"Essentially she is just not coming home at this point. So we are following up on all those leads to find out whose house she is staying at today," Berry said.

"If I find out that something has happened to my daughter and she has been taken somewhere or she is dead I will push this issue like you've never seen before," said Montgomery.