Police identify victim in Mesa homicide

MESA, Ariz. -- Mesa police have identified the person they found dead inside an apartment Friday afternoon.

Police said Saturday that the body of Abraham Attili, 35, was discovered inside a residence at Gilbert and University roads.

It does not appear that Attili lived at the apartment.

Attili had previously served time in Arizona for his role in a fatal hit-and-run in July of 2005.

Police found Attili's body after receiving a check welfare call.

They arrived at the apartment to find Attili dead inside.

Police have not said how he died, nor have they identified a suspect.

Attili is survived by his two daughters, five siblings, and his mother.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police or Silent Witness.



