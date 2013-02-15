U-Haul manager, son accused of stealing from storage units

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- The assistant manager of a Chandler U-Haul and her son are facing burglary and theft charges for allegedly stealing items from several storage units.

According to authorities, a man recently told a Chandler detective that his ex-girlfriend, 54-year-old Julie Wood, had admitted to him that she was responsible for five burglaries at the U-Haul near Chandler Boulevard and Kyrene.

More than $62,000 worth of property was stolen during the burglaries, and in each case there were no signs of forced entry into the building or the storage units.

During their investigation, police learned that multiple credit cards had been stolen from one of the victims during one of the burglaries.

On Feb. 8 and Feb. 9, Wood’s son Jacob Arledge was captured on surveillance footage trying to use one of the cards at two Chase Banks.

On Tuesday, police served a search warrant on Wood and Arledge’s residence near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue.

During their search investigators found property from all five burglaries, and were able to identify three additional victims.

Both Wood and Arledge were subsequently arrested and booked into jail.

