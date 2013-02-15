Arizona weather: what you see is what youll get this weekend

PHOENIX -- Yes, it’s pretty nice. We saw mostly sunny skies around the state on Friday and temperatures above average. And that’s pretty much going to be the weekend weather story.

In metro Phoenix, we’ll see highs in the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday. In the high country, expect those highs to be in the 50s and 60s. Overnight lows in the Valley will drop into the 50s.



We are still seeing decent signs of a change in the weather pattern the middle of next week.

By Wednesday, we’ll see a storm system bringing much colder temperatures to Arizona and chances for rain and snow.

However, once again, it may not be a big rain producer for the Valley. But by Wednesday, we will see Phoenix highs back into the 50s.