Reward offered for information about Phoenix killing

PHOENIX (AP) -- Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to arrests of those responsible for killing a woman and wounding three others in south Phoenix earlier this month in a drive-by shooting.

Investigators say 51-year-old Sandra Johnson died after being struck by gunfire on Feb. 1 that came from a dark green 2007 Ford Expedition that was carrying four men and then drove away.

The shooting victims were gathered in a home's front yard just a few feet from the road.

The reward is being offered by the city of Phoenix and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or visit www.silentwitness.org.