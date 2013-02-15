Police-chase suspect is arrested again in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- A Litchfield Park man who led police on a high-speed Interstate 10 chase west of Phoenix last week has been arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Goodyear police say 35-year-old Joshua Bloom was taken into custody Thursday morning.

A police officer was making a routine visit to a substation located at Mabel Padgett Elementary when he saw Bloom driving away from the school.

Police say the officer recognized Bloom as the man from the police chase and knew he had a revoked driver's license.

During the Feb. 8 chase, authorities said Bloom was driving his SUV at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office vehicle struck the rear of the Bloom's SUV to stop it.