El Mirage man gets 16 years in prison for father's stabbing death

PHOENIX -- An El Mirage man who confessed to stabbing his father to death was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison.



Albert Rodriguez Arias, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in January.



Arias was arrested last April after he walked into the El Mirage police station and said he had stabbed his father multiple times.



Arias told police that he stabbed his 76-year-old father because he was tired of being abused.



Police went to the family's home near Grand Avenue and Thunderbird Road and found Arias' father on the floor with approximately six stab wounds.





