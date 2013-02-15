Song lyrics a little too romantic for GMAZ gang

PHOENIX -- The song "Turn off the Lights" by Teddy Pendergrass was a little too hot for 8 a.m., even on Valentine's Day.

A little embarrassed by the steamy lyrics, our morning meteorologist, April Warnecke, and anchor Kaley O'Kelley get caught laughing -- and they just couldn't stop. In fact, they were laughing so hard they were crying.

Of course, the entire song didn't play but we heard enough.

Here's a look at some of those lyrics. Would they make you blush?

Turn off the lights and light a candle

Tonight I'm in a romantic mood, yeah

Let's take a shower, shower together

I'll wash your body and you'll wash mine, yeah

Rub me down in some hot oils, baby, yeah

And I'll do the same thing to you

Just turn off the lights, come to me

Girl, I wanna give you a special treat, you're so sweet

Turn off the lights and let's get cozy

See, you're the only one in the world that I need

Released in June 1979, "Turn off the Lights" reached No. 48 on the U.S. Pop chart and No. 2 on the R&B chart.

When Pendergrass died in January 2010 at age 59, his obituary in The New York Times said his "husky, potent baritone was one definition of R&B seduction in the 1970s."

Watch a live performance from a 1982 concert in London