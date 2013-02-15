GMAZ playlist: Friday, Feb. 15

442a    Rockin Robin, Bobby Day
515a    Good Time, Owl City
543a    Hall Of Fame, The Script
546a    Magic, B.O.B.
609a    Suit And Tie, Justin Timberlake
612a    Don't Stop The Party,     Pitbull
624a    Summertime, Kids On The Block
638a    No Parking On The Dance Floor,     Midnight Starr
641a    Stayin' Alive, Bee Gees
756a    Robot Rock, Daft Punk
759a    Listen To The Music, Doobie Brothers
809a    Emergency On Planet, Jamiroquai
812a    Sweet Home Alabama, Lynyrd Skynyrd
825a    Down, Jay Sean
839a    Armageddon It, Def Leppard
849a    Come On Get Happy, David Cassidy
859a    U Smile, Justin Bieber
930a    5-1-5-0, Dierks Bentley
942a    Walking On Sunshine, Katrina And The Waves
945a    Going To The Chapel, The Dixie Cups
953a    Shine, Collective Soul
958a    You Can't Touch This, Mc Hammer
 

