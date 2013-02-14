Local radio host shares family's horrible experience on cruise ship

PHOENIX -- As passengers on board the Carnival Triumph finally unload in Mobile, Alabama, they are eagerly telling their stories of survival.

Rich Berra, one half of the 104.7FM radio duo JohnJay and Rich, has family on board the Carnival Triumph. His Aunt Pam and Uncle Carl were on a vacation.

"She's going to be fine, but I know they're tired and hungry, and just ready to be home," Berra told 3TV.

The ship's power came from backup generators this week, so when phones died, it was difficult to get them recharged. Berra says, when text messages from his aunt arrived, they were often disgusting.

"We got texts about poo running down the walls," he said.

Pictures show sewage seeping down walls, and people sleeping on mattresses in hallways and on decks, because the stench in their cabins is so strong.

"They're taking turns sleeping on their friends' balcony," Berra said of his aunt and uncle.

Berra said he doubts Carnival's offers of a free cruise plus $500 per passenger will be enough to buy his family's silence.

"The way I understand it from them, everything we've heard so far, as bad as it is, it isn't as bad as it'll be when passengers finally get off and tell their side of the story."