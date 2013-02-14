Horse found abandoned at the Arizona Humane Society

PHOENIX -- When workers showed up at the Arizona Humane Society early one day last week, they were created by a 900-pound surprise.

An elderly horse had been tied to the fence with no note or explanation, and because the Humane Society isn't equipped to care for livestock, Reigning Grace Ranch Rescue stepped in.

Reigning Grace Ranch is a non-profit that helps kids in trouble learn to make better decisions by pairing them with horses in trouble.

The abandoned horse was quickly named Esperanza, or Hope by the young people, and she knows all about overcoming problems.

Esperanza suffers from a genetic eye disease that has robbed most of her sight in the right eye and is now infecting the left eye.

Still, she's a happy, easy going horse that Reigning Ranch's Amanda Moore said will teach young people that it's possible to overcome setbacks.

Reigning Grace Ranch is spending a lot of money on medicine and special food for Esperanza, but they said she's worth it because she will give back much more than she takes.