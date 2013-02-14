New House bill looks to help immigrants obtain driver's licenses

PHOENIX -- Mabel Munoz, 22, is a biomedical engineer.

Munoz wants a driver's license so she can legally drive her car to work.

"I just don't see any reason why they aren't allowing us to drive. We're here legally like everybody else," said Munoz.

She applied for President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

She was brought to the states from Mexico when she was 8.

But Munoz has a problem.

Gov. Jan Brewer signed an executive order denying DACA’s to get driver's licenses in Arizona.

"I just think it's really unfair. Like somebody mentioned, why are we having this discussion? This does not make sense," Munoz said.

Miranda and her colleagues want Arizonans to know why this bill affects everyone.

"We have 15,000 approved DACA students that will either not drive or they will and it becomes a public safety issue so it's for the benefits of all Arizonans," said Miranda.

Miranda's bill was heard by the transportation committee, made up of mostly Republicans.

Republican chairwoman Karen Fann told 3TV over the phone she agreed to hear H.B. 2032 because it's time to start listening to the other side.

Fann also reminded 3TV she agrees 100 percent with the governor.

Brewer reminded us this week she's not backing down.

"I believe that my executive order was the right thing to do and I stand by it," said Brewer.

Fann said she’s hoping the courts can sort this driver's license issue out.