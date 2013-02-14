Arizona average gasoline prices rise this week

PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona motorists are paying more at the pump again this week.

Officials with Triple-A Arizona said Thursday that the average statewide price for unleaded regular gasoline is $3.49 a gallon. That's 14 cents higher than last week.

This week's national average is $3.62 per gallon, up by more than 7 cents from last week.

Triple-A analysts say the price rise has been propelled since mid-January by regional refinery issues and the approaching switchover to summer-blend gasoline.

Tucson has the lowest average gasoline price in Arizona at $3.25 a gallon while Scottsdale has the highest at $3.60.

Wyoming has the lowest average gas prices in the continental U.S. at $3.11 a gallon with California having the highest at $4.08 a gallon.