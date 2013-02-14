Sunny, warm weekend ahead

PHOENIX -- Some pretty nice weather is in the forecast for Arizona through the weekend.

Around metro Phoenix, we’re expecting highs in the mid 70s, and in the high country look for highs in the 50s and 60s.

No rain or snow is in the forecast. However, it will be rather windy in northwest Arizona Friday and part of Saturday.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the northern stretch of the Colorado River in Arizona.



In the meantime, we’re seeing some initial signs of a weather chance about a week from now. Forecast maps are showing a significant temperature chance but not much in the way of rain and snow.

The current track of the forecast storm would take it mainly over land and that would limit the amount of moisture. However, that storm is still a ways off so at this point, it will be interesting to keep a close eye on.



The high in Phoenix on Thursday was 69 degrees. We expect to be in the low 70s on Friday.