Woman reportedly assaulted by her husband dies

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- A Goodyear woman who was reportedly assaulted by her husband has died from her injuries.

Goodyear police said Regina Heath, 61, lost her life on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to Heath’s home near McDowell Road and Pebble Creek Parkway on Feb. 6 in response to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Officers went on to arrest Heath’s husband, 68-year-old Melvin Eugene Heath, on a charge of aggravated assault – serious physical injury.

Police continue to investigate Regina Heath’s death.

