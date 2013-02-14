Man allegedly calls Mesa PD 'slime,' references ex-LAPD officer Dorner

MESA, Ariz. -- A Valley man’s frustration with Mesa Police landed him behind bars earlier this week.

Officers responded early Wednesday morning after a man was reportedly disturbing another individual on a bicycle.

When police arrived they came in contact with 37-year-old Jeremy Wiseman, who had spent the past several hours standing on the northeast corner of Alma School and University holding a sign that read “Stop the harassment Mesa Police.”

Listen to police recording of arrest (Warning: adult language)

While investigating the disorderly conduct disturbance, police said Wiseman yelled an obscenity at them and said “come arrest me, you slime.”

Officers subsequently noticed that Wiseman had his hand on the butt of a long gun that was taped to the back of his sign.

Wiseman was ordered to drop his sign and the gun, and was tased by two officers when he failed to comply.

Wiseman was taken to the Mesa City jail, where while being booked he allegedly told an officer that they were “stirring up a hornets nest.”

Wiseman then made reference to the Christopher Dorner case saying, “you saw what happened to shooting cops in Southern California.”

Wiseman also added that he would take care of “the problem” when he gets out of jail.

Police went on to book Wiseman into jail for disorderly conduct and making threats.

