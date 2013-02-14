Smoked Mozzarella and Fontina with Prosciutto 'Grilled Cheese'

By Catherine Holland
2 pieces of Brioche loaf whole sliced 1 ½-inch cut
Fig Balsamic “Marmellata” to taste (for garnish)
2 oz. Sliced fontina 1/8 inch
2 oz. Sliced smoked mozzarella
2 oz. Sliced Prosciutto 1/8 inch
Fig Balsamic “Marmellata”
2 tsp vegetable oil
1 tsp butter
8 oz diced figs
1 oz shallots chopped very fine
½ clove of garlic garlic chopped very fine
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup honey
2 oz sugar
½ cup water
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
The Grilled Cheese Throwdown is Sunday, March 3, 4 p.m., at 5th and Wine, 7051 E. Fifth Ave., Scottsdale. Tickets are $20. For more information, check out www.girlmeetsfork.com.