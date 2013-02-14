Police searching for armed robbery, credit-card fraud suspects

Three days after he was robbed, the victim's credit card was used by a couple. The man and woman who had the card were caught on surveillance video at the store. By Catherine Holland

PHOENIX -- Police are turning to the public for help tracking down the suspects in an armed robbery and credit-card fraud case.

According to Sgt. Darren Burch of Silent Witness, an adult man was confronted by two suspects as he parked in the driveway of his home near 14th Place and Southern Avenue the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 18.

A Hispanic man armed with a gun and a second man forced the victim out of his car and took the cash in his wallet. While they stole his car keys, as well, they did not take his car.

They left the scene in a brown Grand Marquis.

The victim, who was not injured, was only able to describe one of the suspects -- a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds.

Three days later, the victim's credit card was used by a couple at a convenience store. The man and woman who had the card were caught on surveillance video.

Both are white and between 20 and 30 years old.

Based on the video, the man is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has tattoos on his left arm and his neck. The woman, who was not involved in the robbery, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has long brown hair.

The pair left the store in a small white four-door car.

If you know anything about any of the suspects, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377), 1-800-343-TIPS (8477) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). Not only can you remain anonymous, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you information leads to an arrest or indictment.