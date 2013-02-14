Judge sick, Jodi Arias boyfriend killing trial delayed

PHOENIX (AP) -- The trial for a woman charged in her lover's 2008 death in Arizona has been postponed for the week because the judge is sick.

Jodi Arias was set to testify for a seventh day Thursday. Testimony will resume Tuesday.

Arias faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in Travis Alexander's killing.

She has testified previously that Alexander beat her, cheated on her and coerced into fulfilling sexual fantasies. Jurors also have heard explicit phone conversations between Arias and Alexander as Arias describes the victim as a deviant. Alexander's friends say she is lying.

She claims she killed him in self-defense but first denied any involvement. Prosecutors say Arias planned a savage murder, stabbing and slashing him 27 times, slitting his throat and shooting him in the head.

