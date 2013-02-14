Weekend events calendar

Arabian Horse Show

Westworld's 58th Annual Arabian Horse Show has started in Scottsdale. Visitors will be able to watch riders and their horses compete for a chance at prize money. Spectators will also be able to take barn tours. If you'd like, you'll also have the chance to meet an Arabian horse up close and personal. There will also be food and drinks for sale as well as an area for shoppers. You'll be able to buy equestrian-themed gear and decorations as well as art. For more information on the location and ticket prices, visit www.scottsdaleshow.com.

Arizona Beer Week

If beer tasting is more to your liking, then there's the Arizona Beer Week event you'll want to check out. The 13th Annual Strong Beer Festival takes place Saturday, Feb. 16, at Steele Indian School Park, which is located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road. The event will offer a large variety of craft beers from numerous brewers. Also, specialty styles and unique beer, brewed just for the event, will be offered to festival goers. Tickets start at $45 and for all the details visit www.arizonabeerweek.com.

Tattoo Body Art Expo

Also, the annual Tattoo Body Art Expo is taking place this weekend. It starts on Friday, Feb. 15, and will be taking place at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, located off 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. This is part of the national Ink America Tour. If you go, you'll be able to get a tattoo from one of the more than 300 tattoo artists there. You can enter a tattoo contest or just look at everyone else's body art. Tickets start at $20 and you can get all the details of the event at www.bodyartexpo.com.

Arizona Theatre Company

The Arizona Theatre is opening its show "Freud's Last Session." The show highlights a conversation between psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud and famous author C.S. Lewis, who wrote the book series "The Chronicles of Narnia." In the show, the two men share their views about God, love and sex. With Freud being the atheist and Lewis being the believer, the conversations between the two during the show are bound to have some audience members talking long after the show ends. "Freud's Last Session" has been drawing record crowds in New York for over two years. For times and prices, visit www.arizonatheatre.org or call 602-256-6899.

VNSA Book Sale

And if you enjoy reading, then here's your chance to get lots of books for cheap. The Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association(VNSA) is hosting its annual used book sale. Reading enthusiasts will be able to peruse through thousands and thousands of used books and magazines. All books will be sold at reduced prices. Also, visitors will be able to find some used music CDS and movies. The sale takes place on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event takes place in the Exhibit Building at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, located off 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. For more information visit www.vnsabooksale.org.

Ballet Arizona -- Romeo and Juliet

Ballet Arizona's "Romeo and Juliet" runs until Sunday, Feb. 17. The performance takes place at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix, off Second and Washington streets. For ticket information and show times go to www.balletaz.org.

Fairy Godmother Prom Fair

Fairy Godmothers of Arizona is holding a Prom Fair at Metrocenter Mall this weekend. The nonprofit group provides new and gently used prom dresses for high school juniors and seniors at discounted prices. Some of the dresses sell for $10. The event takes place Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It'll be located at Metrocenter Mall, near LensCrafters. For more information, you can visit www.fairygodmothersinc.org.