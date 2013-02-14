GMAZ playlist: Thursday, Feb. 14

442a Can't Get Enough Of Your Love Babe, Barry White

444a My Everything, Barry White

447a I Do It For You, Bryan Adams

451a Love To Love You Baby, Donna Summer

454a Somebody To Love, Jefferson Airplane

518a I Was Made To Love Her, Stevie Wonder

527a Everytime I Close My Eyes, Babyface

530a Baby I Love Your Way, Ub40

545a Better Love, Luther Vandross

610a Love Is A Beautiful Thing, Phil Vassar

613a My Love, Justin Timberlake

630a Addicted To Love, Robert Palmer

642a I Will Always Love You, Whitney Houston

653a Kiss On My List, Hall & Oates

654a Every Rose Has Its Thorne, Poison

656a Love Has Found A Way, Jay Soto

700a Let's Stay Together, Al Green

711a Beautiful People, Chris Brown

723a I Wanna Be Rich, Joey Calloway

728a Love's Holiday, Earth, Wind & Fire

742a More Than Words, Extreme

745a Love Rollercoaster, The Ohio Players

756a Sometimes It's Only Love, Luther Vandross

759a Turn Off The Lights, Teddy Pendergrass

808a Can't Hide, Love, Earth, Wind & Fire

811a Let's Get It On, Marvin Gaye

818a She Will Be Loved, Maroon 5

820a Ladies Love Country Boys, Trace Adkins

827a Fight For Your Honor, Chicago

839a Your Song, Elton John

857a Forever And Ever, Randy Travis

900a All I Want To Do, Sugarland

921a My Cherie Amour, Stevie Wonder

924a Thank God I'm A Country Boy, Billy Dean

927a Higher Love, Steve Winwood

930a It's Your Love, Tim Mcgraw & Faith Hill

956a Sexual Healing, Marvin Gaye

