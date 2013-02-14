GMAZ playlist: Thursday, Feb. 14

GMAZ playlist: Thursday, Feb. 14Posted: Updated:
442a Can't Get Enough Of Your Love Babe, Barry White
444a My Everything, Barry White
447a I Do It For You, Bryan Adams
451a Love To Love You Baby, Donna Summer
454a Somebody To Love, Jefferson Airplane
518a I Was Made To Love Her, Stevie Wonder
527a Everytime I Close My Eyes, Babyface
530a Baby I Love Your Way, Ub40
545a Better Love, Luther Vandross
610a Love Is A Beautiful Thing, Phil Vassar
613a My Love, Justin Timberlake
630a Addicted To Love, Robert Palmer
642a I Will Always Love You, Whitney Houston
653a Kiss On My List, Hall & Oates
654a Every Rose Has Its Thorne, Poison
656a Love Has Found A Way, Jay Soto
700a Let's Stay Together, Al Green
711a Beautiful People, Chris Brown
723a I Wanna Be Rich, Joey Calloway
728a Love's Holiday, Earth, Wind & Fire
742a More Than Words, Extreme
745a Love Rollercoaster, The Ohio Players
756a Sometimes It's Only Love, Luther Vandross
759a Turn Off The Lights, Teddy Pendergrass
808a Can't Hide, Love, Earth, Wind & Fire
811a Let's Get It On, Marvin Gaye
818a She Will Be Loved, Maroon 5
820a Ladies Love Country Boys, Trace Adkins
827a Fight For Your Honor, Chicago
839a Your Song, Elton John
857a Forever And Ever, Randy Travis
900a All I Want To Do, Sugarland
921a My Cherie Amour, Stevie Wonder
924a Thank God I'm A Country Boy, Billy Dean
927a Higher Love, Steve Winwood
930a It's Your Love, Tim Mcgraw & Faith Hill
956a Sexual Healing, Marvin Gaye