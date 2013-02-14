GMAZ playlist: Thursday, Feb. 14

442a    Can't Get Enough Of Your Love Babe, Barry White
444a    My Everything, Barry White
447a    I Do It For You, Bryan Adams
451a    Love To Love You Baby, Donna Summer
454a    Somebody To Love, Jefferson Airplane
518a    I Was Made To Love Her, Stevie Wonder
527a    Everytime I Close My Eyes, Babyface
530a    Baby I Love Your Way, Ub40
545a    Better Love, Luther Vandross
610a    Love Is A Beautiful Thing, Phil Vassar
613a    My Love, Justin Timberlake
630a    Addicted To Love, Robert Palmer
642a    I Will Always Love You, Whitney Houston
653a    Kiss On My List, Hall & Oates
654a    Every Rose Has Its Thorne, Poison
656a    Love Has Found A Way, Jay Soto
700a    Let's Stay Together, Al Green
711a    Beautiful People, Chris Brown
723a    I Wanna Be Rich, Joey Calloway
728a    Love's Holiday, Earth, Wind & Fire
742a    More Than Words, Extreme
745a    Love Rollercoaster, The Ohio Players
756a    Sometimes It's Only Love, Luther Vandross
759a    Turn Off The Lights, Teddy Pendergrass
808a    Can't Hide, Love, Earth, Wind & Fire
811a    Let's Get It On, Marvin Gaye
818a    She Will Be Loved, Maroon 5
820a    Ladies Love Country Boys, Trace Adkins
827a    Fight For Your Honor, Chicago
839a    Your Song, Elton John
857a    Forever And Ever, Randy Travis
900a    All I Want To Do, Sugarland
921a    My Cherie Amour, Stevie Wonder
924a    Thank God I'm A Country Boy, Billy Dean
927a    Higher Love, Steve Winwood
930a    It's Your Love, Tim Mcgraw & Faith Hill
956a    Sexual Healing, Marvin Gaye

