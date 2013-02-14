Phoenix officials hope merger means long-term gain

PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix officials say they hope the planned merger of US Airways and American Airlines will eventually mean more international flight connections for the city's Sky Harbor International Airport.

City officials say they expect no major changes for Sky Harbor immediately from the merger, which would eventually put the headquarters of the combined airline in Dallas.

That's where American is now based. US Airways' headquarters is in Tempe.

US Airways has about 275 departures daily from Sky Harbor's Terminal 4, while American Airlines has only 20, operating out of Terminal 3.

Mayor Greg Stanton says US Airways has been clear in talks with him that Phoenix is critically important and that the merged airline will keep the Sky Harbor as a hub.