Valentine's Day cleaning tips

Valentine’s day is here so I have some tips for you today just in case you are lucky enough to receive flowers.

To make flowers last longer choose ONE of these solutions

All of these are added to a quart of cool water.

One teaspoon of sugar and about a ¼ teaspoon of lemon juice

Several aspirin tablets that have been dissolved in a little warm water

A tablespoon of liquid bleach. This will stop the water from clouding; particularly useful for a clear vase

Change out the water every other day even if the flowers care already arranged.

Before you put flowers in the vase

Trim the stems on an angle and place into water immediately

If the flowers have coarse stems such as mums, split the stem so that water can travel up it

If you are using floral foam, be sure it is saturated and wet before you arrange the flowers.

Wrong size vase

If the vase is too large, place the stems of flowers into straws to extend them

Fill an overly deep vase with marbles, or stones so that the flowers sit right where you want them

Pollen on clothes or fabric: Lilies are particularly bad about dropping pollen.

Never treat with anything containing ammonia. Pour rubbing alcohol through from the wrong side of the fabric, work in and then flush with cool water. Retreat prior to laundering if needed.

Maybe you didn’t get flowers, maybe you got chocolate instead or maybe you got both!

Here’s how to remove the chocolate stains that will follow

Scrape off excess chocolate and pretreat with my favorite laundry spotter, ZOUT. Find it in grocery stores and big box stores. If you still have a mark after washing (remember, don’t put it in the dryer until you are sure the stain is gone) treat with 1 part Dawn Original Dish Soap and 2 parts Hydrogen Peroxide. You can use this on colorfast fabric and whites. Work it in, let it sit for 30 minutes and then re-launder.

For more information on the Queen of Clean Linda Cobb, to find products used and recommended by the Queen and FREE printouts go to queenofclean.com. Find the Queen’s books at national book stores, on Amazon and queenofclean.com.