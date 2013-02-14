Model Kate Upton checks in with Scott Pasmore

PHOENIX -- For the second year in a row, Kate Upton is the cover girl of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and for the second year in a row, 3TV's Scott Pasmore got to chat with her.

Upton, 20, first appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2011 and was named Rookie of the Year.

Upton and SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day, who has worked on every Swimsuit issue since 1999, told Pasmore what it was like shooting in sub-zero temperatures.

Since debuting in 1964, Swimsuit has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an established launching pad for successful careers in TV, fashion, business and film including those of Kathy Ireland, Cheryl Tiegs, Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum.