Sun Devils fall at Utah 60-55

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jason Washburn tied a career high with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Utah defeated Arizona State 60-55 on Wednesday night.



The victory avenged a 55-54 overtime loss in Tempe on Jan. 2.



Washburn had 19 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocks in the first game.



His reverse layup put Utah ahead 54-53 late, then two free throws with 25 seconds remaining helped seal Wednesday's victory.



Carrick Felix led ASU with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jahii Carson added 12 points but was called for a charge with 17 seconds left and the Sun Devils down by three.



Jared DuBois' ensuing free throws provided the final margin.



The Devils (18-7, 7-5 Pac-12) led 49-41 with 7:17 remaining but were outscored 19-6 the rest of the way.



ASU trailed 29-22 at halftime, tying its lowest first-half output of the season.



The Devils shot just 34.6 percent in the first half and 40 percent overall, and made just 7 of 22 3-pointers.



Wednesday's game was as wild as the first, with both teams seemingly looking like they had control at different times.



On Saturday, the Utes held an eight-point lead over nationally ranked Oregon, only to give up 51 second-half points and lose 73-64.



This one appeared headed that way for a while.



ASU opened the second half with a 3-pointer by Evan Gordon to get within 29-25, and kept chipping away.



The Sun Devils were within 37-36 after back-to-back layups by Felix, and he put ASU ahead 39-37 with a 3-pointer with 11:05 remaining.



Carson's jumper capped the 9-0 run and gave ASU a 41-37 lead.



The Sun Devils went up by eight, 49-41, after Jordan Bachynski's block at one end and Chris Colvin's 3-ponter at the other.



The Utes (11-13, 3-9), trying to avoid the Pac-12 Conference basement, refused to quit.



Utah trailed 53-47 after Carson's runner high off the glass with 3 minutes remaining. But Washburn sank a pair of free throws, then Brandon Taylor hit a 3-pointer after starting 0 of 6, and Washburn went around Ruslan Pateev for a reverse layup to put Utah ahead for good.



After a miss by Evan Gordon, the Sun Devils needed a defensive stop and nearly got it. But Carson reached in on Taylor as the shot clock ticked down, giving the Utes' freshman guard two free throws.



He made both, though Pateev's dunk at the other end got ASU within 56-55 with 25 seconds remaining.



Washburn made two more free throws, finishing 8 of 9 from the line.



Two more free throws by Washburn provided the cushion Utah would need.



Washburn led all scorers with 15 points in the first half on 7-of-9 shooting as the Utes took a 29-22 lead into the break.



Carson, who had averaged 24.3 points in four Pac-12 road games, had just five points on 2-of-5 shooting at halftime.



Utah jumped out to a 12-4 lead behind the play of Washburn, who capped a 5-0 run with a three-point play. A hook shot by Jeremy Olson bumped the Utes' lead to 14-4 with about seven minutes elapsed.



Carson hit a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 14-7. But Washburn stayed hot, his short jump and dunk after a pinpoint pass down the lane by Jordan Loveridge giving Utah a 20-14 lead.



ASU got within 22-19 on Gordon's putback, but Utah closed on a 7-3 run, with Washburn hitting a pair of field goals and Cedric Martin draining a 3-pointer.



Utah held an 18-6 halftime advantage on points in the pain and also shot 52.2 percent, making 12 of 23 shots before the break.