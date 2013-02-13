Arias claims abusive and controlling behavior

Warning: Video contains content that some may find offensive

PHOENIX (AP) -- A woman charged in her lover's 2008 death in Arizona has wrapped up her sixth day of testimony repeating claims of the victim's abusive and controlling behavior.



Jodi Arias faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in Travis Alexander's killing. She is set to resume testimony Thursday.



Her six days on the witness stand have consisted of repeated references to Alexander beating her, lying to her and being controlling. Jurors have heard sexually explicit phone conversations between Arias and Alexander as Arias describes the victim as a deviant.



Alexander's friends say she is lying.



She claims she killed him in self-defense. Prosecutors say Arias planned a savage murder, stabbing and slashing him 27 times, slitting his throat and shooting him in the head. She initially denied any involvement.



