Fort Mohave student brings gun to school for show and tell

FORT MOHAVE, Ariz. -- A deputy with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office confiscated a handgun Wednesday morning while on the campus of Camp Mohave Elementary School.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was performing a random security check at the school when a member of the staff said a student had just brought a gun into the building.

The deputy spoke with the student, who said he had brought the .22 caliber pistol to school for show and tell.

The deputy then took possession of the gun, which was unloaded. No bullets were found on the student or on school grounds.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

