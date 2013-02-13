Man arrested for allegedly killing owner of Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX -- A Valley man is facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly killing the owner of a Phoenix apartment complex.

Police said Steve Stair and his wife Cheryl were servicing apartments they own near 35th Avenue and Dunlap on Monday when Cheryl noticed a light was on in one of the units.

Due to past issues with trespassers, Stair grabbed a pistol and went to investigate the apartment.

When he entered the residence Stair reportedly encountered Bobby Hoover, who was in the process of committing a burglary.

Hoover shot Stair at least two times in the upper body before grabbing Stair’s pistol and fleeing the scene.

Stair was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police responded to the shooting and were able to locate Hoover walking eastbound on W. Dunlap Avenue.

Hoover identified himself to police, and admitted to being in possession of two handguns and methamphetamine.

Police found the handguns, one of which belonged to Stair, along with the meth. They also located a shotgun with a barrel shorter than the legal length inside Hoover’s backpack.

Two witnesses who spoke with police identified Hoover as the man they saw running from the apartment with a gun.

One witness was also able to confirm to police that they saw Hoover inside the apartment.

Hoover, 31, was subsequently arrested in connection with Stair’s murder.

He’s now charged with numerous crimes, including first-degree murder, burglary, and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.













