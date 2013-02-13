Warm, quiet weather expected next several days

PHOENIX -- A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere located to the west of Arizona will provide a quiet, warm weather pattern for the next several days.

Valley highs are expected in the 70s through the weekend. Early next week, we’ll see slightly cooler temperatures but the chances for precipitation statewide are rather minimal.



Many folks are asking us, with the wet start to 2013, is the “drought” over. The short answer is no.

Droughts are fairly long term events and it takes more than a month or two to put anything but a dent in the drought.



A good place for drought information is at the U.S. Drought Monitor.

It shows some improvement in the drought situation around Arizona the last couple of weeks, but nothing too significant.

Now if we finish off the winter season with a nice couple of storms and have an active monsoon, then we’ll see some movement of the drought “needle.”